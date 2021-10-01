White House lit up pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The White House was illuminated pink Friday morning and will be again tonight in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. For the past 30 years, the National Breast Cancer Foundation has supported women by helping them get access to the education, screenings and support they need.

There are a handful of ways you can help. You can make a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. You can also volunteer to just show your support by wearing a pink ribbon during October or year-round.

