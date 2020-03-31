White Forest Nursery offering free seed packets to kids starting Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White Forest Nursery will be offering free seed packets to children starting on Friday.

The nursery said children of all ages can come by Friday through Tuesday to pick up a free seed packet of their choosing. All kinds of veggie and plant seeds will be available, according to the nursery.

We’re really looking to help kids continue learning at home,” said Vice President of Business Development Eric White. “With the coronavirus, we see a lot of kids are stuck at home. Parents might be searching for a way to keep them occupied and keep them learning,”

Packets can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting Friday through April 7. For more information, call 661-366-6291.