White Forest Nursery holds flash sale for ‘Twosday’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White Forest Nursery is holding a flash sale in honor of “Twosday,” or palindrome day: 2-22-22.

The nursery said it will offer 22 percent off two of more select regular priced items. Items include:

Garden Max

Turf Max

Ceramic Pots

Kids Planting Kits

House Plants

Bromeliads

Tillandsias

Garden Trellises

Corinthian Bell Chimes

Pre-Planted Container Designs

White Forest Nursery will also offer 22 percent off of any two or more items for customers who wear a tutu. Deals are limited to one per family for up to $200 per item.

Customers are also invited to learn the two-step dance at 2 p.m.