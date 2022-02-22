White Forest Nursery holds flash sale for ‘Twosday’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White Forest Nursery is holding a flash sale in honor of “Twosday,” or palindrome day: 2-22-22.
The nursery said it will offer 22 percent off two of more select regular priced items. Items include:
- Garden Max
- Turf Max
- Ceramic Pots
- Kids Planting Kits
- House Plants
- Bromeliads
- Tillandsias
- Garden Trellises
- Corinthian Bell Chimes
- Pre-Planted Container Designs
White Forest Nursery will also offer 22 percent off of any two or more items for customers who wear a tutu. Deals are limited to one per family for up to $200 per item.
Customers are also invited to learn the two-step dance at 2 p.m.