White Forest Nursery holds flash sale for ‘Twosday’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White Forest Nursery is holding a flash sale in honor of “Twosday,” or palindrome day: 2-22-22.

The nursery said it will offer 22 percent off two of more select regular priced items. Items include:

  • Garden Max
  • Turf Max
  • Ceramic Pots
  • Kids Planting Kits
  • House Plants
  • Bromeliads
  • Tillandsias
  • Garden Trellises
  • Corinthian Bell Chimes
  • Pre-Planted Container Designs

White Forest Nursery will also offer 22 percent off of any two or more items for customers who wear a tutu. Deals are limited to one per family for up to $200 per item.

Customers are also invited to learn the two-step dance at 2 p.m.

