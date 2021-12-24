White Forest Nursery giving away free Christmas trees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White Forest Nursery is providing free Christmas trees to anyone who shows up and is willing to load them.

White Forest Nursery said they had close to 100 trees leftover and wanted to do their part to spread some Christmas cheer to those in need. The nursery is open until 6 p.m. and is located at 300 Morning Drive in East Bakersfield.

They are asking for the community’s help in spreading the word or picking up trees to distribute to those who need them.

Roman Uribe, who does marketing for White Forest Nursery, said they dropped off trees on the corner of Casa Loma and Cottonwood Road and in front of the MLK Community Center on the corner of California and Owens on Thursday.

Uribe said he was moved after a woman and her son called the nursery on Thursday and asked if they had any leftover trees.

“She’s about to talk to me and instead of just saying something she gave me a hug and she was about to cry saying that, ‘I couldn’t afford a Christmas tree, I had to work, I have four kids, I live in a one-bedroom — just that right there was really powerful,” Uribe said. “There’s a lot of people out here that don’t have a Christmas tree and I think Christmas is more for the kids, you know, just making memories with the family.”