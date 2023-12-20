BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A nursery in Kern County knows how tough the holiday season can be on some families, which is why they are slashing prices as of Wednesday.

White Forest Nursery is letting every tree on the lot go for $39.99 starting Dec. 20, the nursery announced. Organizers say it could get busy, so the Christmas tree sale is first-come, first-serve. If you already own a tree, you are able to call in and donate a tree to a family in need.

Douglas, Noble and Nordmann Firs are available at the nursery. All trees sizes are the same price, ranging from three to nine feet.

Check out the nursery Facebook page for more information and contact information.