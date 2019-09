President Donald Trump walks over to talk with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, as he prepares to board Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. Trump is traveling to Texas and Ohio before heading to New York for the upcoming United Nations General assembly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The declassified whistleblower complaint against President Trump has been released.

This comes after NBC reported the complaint was released to Congress on Wednesday. The complaint is the center of a standoff between the White House and Congress leading to a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

You can read the declassified whistleblower complaint here.