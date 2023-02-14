BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Presidents’ Day Weekend means it’s time once again for Whiskey Flat Days in Kernville, but it should also be noted that Whiskey Flat needs a mayor.

The mayoral candidates and their running mates appeared before the Kern County Board of Supervisors to lay out their platforms. Although Whiskey Flat mayor is strictly an honorary title, the race is a fundraiser for issues important to the candidates.

A vote for mayor is called a “bribe” and costs $1. Bribes may be cast Friday night and Saturday morning at the event.

Whiskey Flat Days take place Feb. 17-19 in Kernville, and the winner of the mayor’s race will be announced Sunday Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.