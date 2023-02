BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whiskey Flat Days returns to the Kern River Valley this weekend

This year’s festival will take place in Kernville, which is 50 miles east of Bakersfield on Highway 178.

Whiskey Flat Days is held every Presidents Day Weekend from Feb. 17-20, and activities include parades, a rodeo, carnival rides, contests, Food & Craft Booths and more

Interested persons can buy tickets online by clicking here.