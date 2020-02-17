Whiskey Flat Days festival wraps up in Kernville

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people came out for the 63rd annual Whiskey Flat Days festival in Kernville over the weekend.

The event was filled with music, rodeos, food, a carnival and more.

The festival is an ode to the Wild, Wild West days and offers a unique way to look back on Kern County’s history. It is held every President’s Day weekend.

At the Whiskey Flat Encampment you can find a full history demonstration.

Attendee Andrea Heredia and her family have been coming to the festival for several years. She says they enjoy seeing everyone dressed up and taken back to a different time in history.

“I like the fact that they dress it up, take it back to a little bit of the old times,” said Heredia.

