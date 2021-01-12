Whiskey Flat Days canceled this year amid COVID-19

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — This year’s Whiskey Flat Days has been canceled amid COVID-19.

The Kernville Chamber of Commerce announced today that it has canceled the annual event, which was scheduled to take place Feb. 12-15, due to being unable to obtain permits for the event from the county.

“We are very grateful to all of you who have continued to support the Kernville Chamber of Commerce and Whiskey Flat Days over the last 64 years,” the Chamber said. “We look forward to an even BIGGER AND BETTER Whiskey Flat Days in 2022!”

Whiskey Flat Days mayor Sky Rocket Jami said there will be more information to come on how residents can still raise money to help the community as part of a virtual event.

The annual four-day Whiskey Flat Days is held in downtown Kernville transports attendees back to the days of the Wild West with activities such as a rodeo, parade, encampment and more.