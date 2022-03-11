BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The scenes of devastation in Ukraine have touched the entire world. They’ve also reached all the way across the water to Bakersfield — and, specifically, to Adventist Health Hospital, where Dr. Timothy Galan, an orthopedic surgeon from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, is in almost daily contact with his family.

Those among the Galan women and children who have not traveled across the border into Poland have taken up refuge in a farm village three hours south of the besieged capital. Dr. Galan’s father and three brothers have taken up arms and Galan wants to be with them, but his father says his third oldest son can best serve them where he is. Dr. Galan heard that the invasion had started right in the middle of a surgery.

“It’s really heartbreaking because we were anticipating it but deep inside nobody believed it would happen,” Galan said. “As soon as I scrubbed out I called my dad and while I was on the phone with him we could hear bombs exploding.”

He gets updates from his father sometimes three times a day.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘So, is it as bad as it looks on TV?’ And I tell them it’s actually worse,” Galan said. “The amount of destruction that has happened over two weeks now is unbelievable. Unbelievable. The city that I love, Kyiv, other big cities, huge cities, some of them are leveled completely. The amount of destruction to the civilian infrastructure is just heartbreaking.”

Galan called his father during our visit. Anatoliy Galan, a 63-year old mechanical engineer, was happy to talk. His son translated.

“Hello from Bakersfield,” I said to him, speaking into his son’s phone. “How are you doing?”

“OK, he answered in Ukrainian. “Normal, if you can consider this normal.”

Ukrainians, he declared, are determined.

“Ukraine has never before been unified” so much as it is now, he said. “Everybody is willing to defend their country. Ukrainians are formed and organized, calmly, nicely, without the panic, without the chaos. No matter whatever language you speak, no matter what nationality you have, every single person is determined to defend their country.

“And we would be happy if Russians came here to visit, but the armed forces of Russia, they’re not welcome here, and whenever they will come, we will fight and we will kill them.”

Ukrainians, said the doctor’s father, appreciate the support.

“He is very happy that Americans feel for Ukraine and help and support Ukraine,” Timothy Galan said, translating his father’s words.

Timothy Galan’s family is going back to defending Ukraine. He’s going back to repairing knees and ankles, but his heart is with his family.