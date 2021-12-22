Bakersfield restaurants open on Christmas: Padre Hotel, Hungry Hunters, Broken Yolk and more

(NEXSTAR) – If you are on-the-go this Christmas, or simply skipping the traditional at-home feast for something a little quicker, you likely know your options are limited. While many restaurants are closing their doors on December 25, there are some still accepting customers on the holiday.

To save you the trouble of searching for those eateries, here is a list of the major fast-food chains and restaurants staying open — and a few that are closing — for Christmas 2021.

Keep in mind, hours are likely to vary by location.

Open

Chain

Applebee’s

Del Taco

Denny’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

McDonald’s

While the above restaurant chains plan to be staffed for Christmas, there are a few others that will be taking the holiday off. For instance, Chick-Fil-A recently announced it will be closed for Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year, giving their employees a full weekend off.

Local

Broken Yolk Café

Hungry Hunter Steakhouse

KC Steakhouse

The Padre Hotel

Closed

Chains

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

In-N-Out Burger

Jack In the Box

Olive Garden

Yard House

Local

Frugatti’s

Jake’s Tex Mex Cafe

Jin Sushi

La Costa Mariscos

Lengthwise Brewing Company

Moo Creamery

Sequoia Sandwich

Tremblor Brewing Company

Victor’s Mexican Grill

The 18hundred

Before heading out, be sure to check with your nearest restaurant for their hours.