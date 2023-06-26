BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Here’s an irony for you: the Kern River is as deep, wide and swift as it has been in years and yet some in Bakersfield are being asked to cut way back on their usage for a day or two.

Why? Because overabundance can be a challenge too. Just ask the Army Corps of Engineers, which maintains the Isabella Lake Dam.

At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Army Corps will shut off flow from Isabella Lake into the Kern River in order to perform roughly eight hours of maintenance on the dam’s outflow conduit – maintenance the Army Corps is characterizing as routine. It’s all in the name of keeping the dam running at optimal efficiency during this unusually high-volume year, with the risk of flooding, though lessened by the unseasonably cool summer, still a possibility.

Mark Mulkay, the Kern County Watermaster, says the Army Corps doesn’t know what it’ll find, but it is prepared.

“The Corps needs to get in there and take a look at the tunnel that goes through the dam,” he said. “They’re hearing (about the possibility of) some cavitation and some other things. They just want to get in and make sure everything is OK inside.

“… If there’s any minor fixes and maintenance they can do in an hour or two they’ll do it. … if there’s major damage they’ll take pictures, they’ll get it mapped out and then they’ll figure out in the long run how to fix it.,” he said.

Cavitation occurs when tiny bubbles caused by changes in pressure inside the dam’s workings begin to erode the components. One of the byproducts of cavitation is vibration, which the Army Corps wants to avoid.

Water agencies want water users in northeast and northwest Bakersfield to limit their water usage to only the most necessary purposes – no need to eliminate your morning shower, and flush as per usual. But don’t water your lawn or wash your car for about 24 to 48 hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

Yvonne Kingman, with California Water Service, explains why northwest and northeast Bakersfield are most affected.

“We have stored water actually throughout our system because we’ll put it in storage tanks after it’s been treated and tested,” she said, “but in these parts of town we rely more on surface water than groundwater to serve our customers.”

The city of Bakersfield, however, is asking all of its customers, citywide, to conserve during this period.

The water flow will be turned off very gradually, over a period of about six hours, according to the Army Corps. The inspection will take up to eight hours once the flow has stopped completely, then it will be slowly brought back to a flow of 5300 cubic feet per second, and reservoir storage will increase by 8,000 acre-feet. The whole process should take less than 24 hours.

It bears noting that the 24-hour shutoff, whether the lower Kern empties completely or just drops significantly, does pose a danger. Stay out of the Kern even when it empties because an unexpected surge could send a sudden powerful wave coursing through the channel. The Kern River, it seems, never rests – even when it appears to be slumbering.