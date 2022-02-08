Where you can snag a deal on National Pizza Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day!

Here is a list of restaurants around town offering deals to celebrate:

Blaze Pizza: Get double loyalty points if you’re a Blaze Rewards member.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: They will offer half off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza with the promo code “HALFOFF” at checkout.

Chuck E. Cheese: Rewards Members will have access to a BOGO deal. Buy one large one-topping pizza and get one free. This offer is available only when ordering delivery or pickup directly at chuckecheese.com or in the app.

Domino’s Pizza: Order two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99.

Jerry’s Pizza & Pub: Local restaurant Jerry’s is offering a BOGO deal — buy any size pizza and get the second half off. Jerry’s is located at 1817 Chester Ave. in downtown Bakersfield.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Get 15% off all pizzas with promo code” PIZZADAY22″ on the Mountain Mike’s app and website. Also, heart-shaped pizzas are available all month.

Papa John’s: Get a NY Style pizza for $13 through March 13.

Pizza Hut: They are offering the Big Dinner Box for $21.99 that includes two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and your choice of pasta or wings. You can skip the sides for an additional medium pizza.

Pizzaville USA: Local restaurant Pizzaville USA will be offering their weekly Wednesday special that includes a large 2-topping pizza with a side of chicken and wedges for $25.19. Pizzaville USA is located at 700 Oak St. #1737.

Sbarro: Get a free XL NY Slice with the purchase of a drink when you sign up for The Slice Society rewards program.

If your restaurant is offering deals on National Pizza Day, let us know! Email us at 17news@kget.com