BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With so many Mexican food options in Kern County, how do you decide where to go?

Well, keep reading.

Below you’ll find the top-rated burrito and taco spots in Kern County all the way from Buttonwillow to Mojave. Many of these spots are located off highways and near gas stations. So, declare the next National Burrito Day a work holiday and take a road trip to hit these hidden gems.

1. Lola’s Restaurant

Address: 1061 Mettler Frontage Road, West Pumpkin Center, Calif.

With 6 reviews, Lola’s Restaurant in Bakersfield rates 5 stars. Although there aren’t many reviewers, those who have visited can only sing its praises. This unsuspecting spot is located inside a Valero gas station right off Highway 99 is perfect for a mid-road trip snack.

“The best tacos ever if you ever are hungry and want to stop by right off the 99 freeway. Highly recommend. On Saturday and Sunday’s they have fresh handmade tortillas,” said Claudia L. from Bakersfield in a review. “Muy delicioso súper recomendado.”

This highway stop also garnered rave reviews from out-of-town visitors who lauded it “One of the best taco spots I’ve been too!” and “the most unexpected gem ever.”

2. Taco Bros

Address: 1321 23rd Street Bakersfield, Calif. (Drive-thru spot near Wells Fargo)

“Taco Bros! Boom!” according to one reviewer from Bakersfield.

Located in Downtown Bakersfield, Taco Bros has a heftier 370 reviews, and rates 4.5 stars.

This small restaurant is known for its birria tacos as applauded in multiple reviews.

“If you’re looking for a great birria taco experience, definitely go to Taco Bros. There might me a wait and long line but trust me when I say you’ll forget about it once you’ve had a bite,” said Regina C. from Bakersfield.

On the downside, many said there is usually a long line. On the upside, there is usually a long line, meaning people keep coming back for more!

3. Bean Me Up Xpresso

Address: 20001 West Valley Boulevard, Tehachapi, Calif.

With 82 reviews, this drive-up style taco and coffee spot rates 4.5 stars.

Many reviewers touted the tacos and horchata but weren’t as impressed with its burritos. But most of all, people enjoyed the customer service and “reasonable” pricing.

“The customer service is always very friendly and helpful!” said Scotti D. from Tehachapi.

Like Taco Bros, many said there is usually a long line. Connie N. from Tehachapi suggested to call in your order ahead of time.

4. Ben Paca Mexican Grill

Address: 100 South Oswell Street Bakersfield, Calif.

Another highly-rated spot located inside a gas station, Ben Paca Mexican Grill rates 4.5 stars with 143 reviews.

“How many great burrito restaurants does Kern have? After trying Ben Paca another one added to the list,” said Jason Z. from Bakersfield. “The burritos are big, I tried the chili verde and carnitas wet or mojado.”

People also said they were pleased with the portion sizes.

5. El Buen Pastor

Address: 8247 Kimber Avenue, Bakersfield, Calif.

With a restaurant location and a food truck, El Buen Pastor rates 4 stars with 99 reviews.

“Quesabirra tacos are really flavorful but their burritos are the hidden gems in this establishment,” said Laura G. from Bakersfield.

One Bakersfield reviewer, although impressed with the flavor and portion, reported finding an inedible ingredient in their burrito.

“I ordered a carne asada burrito and bit into a long piece of metal almost chipped my beautiful teeth!” said Erik R. “Despite the mishap the Flavor was fantastic but I couldn’t continue eating after that.”

Some were also not so impressed with the customer service.

6. El Taco Rojo Restaurant

Address: 5700 Gasoline Alley Drive, Bakersfield, Calif.

With 13 reviews, El Taco Rojo Restaurant located in the Bill Wright Toyota Service Center rates 5 stars.

Besides regular car service trips, reviewers keep coming back to this place for its birria.

“My wife is not a Mexican food fan, but she loves the birria tacos,” said Adam L. from Bakersfield. “The burritos are not large, but full of flavor.”

Overall, a pretty good way to pass the time when getting your car serviced.

7. Cielo Mar Y Tierra Mexican Grill and Seafood

Address: 20643 Tracy Avenue, Buttonwillow, Calif.

With 107 reviews, this restaurant rates 5 stars.

Located off of I-5 near a gas station, this “authentic hole-in-the-wall” is a quick and convenient stop while traveling. So it’s no surprise that many of the reviewers are from out of town.

“Stop here, don’t think about it-just do it!” said Caitlin R. from Nashville, Tenn.

“We’ll make still our go to breakfast spot going north and dinner place going south,” said Trish S. from Huntington Beach, Calif.

People seemed generally satisfied with the portions and the flavors.

“This [shrimp burrito (wet)] was massive and had ample amounts of shrimp. The green sauce was a nice balanced addition to the burrito. We would definitely order it again,” said Erin C. from Pasadena, Calif.

7. Anthony’s Grill

Address: 16940 Highway 14, Suite B, Mojave, Calif.

Located next to a Tesla charging station, Anthony’s Grill rates 4 stars with 196 reviews.

“If you want to avoid garbage run-of-the-mill fast food which is a challenge in Mojave, Anthony’s is an oasis,” said Ryan R. from Los Angeles. “On my most recent visit, I had their chile verde burrito and I’m still craving it, it was just that delicious. My buddy swears by their breakfast burrito.”

They also feature a variety of local brews and IPAs.

Some still, however, were unimpressed with the flavors and the quality.

“Food was fresh, piping hot, and good flavors. The only thing I didn’t like was the chili relleno which was a little chewy and not as soft as you would expect(just needed to be cooked longer). I asked for the hottest salsa which was the habanero, and on a scale of 1-10, 10 being the hottest I would rate it around a 6,” said Danny C. from Bakersfield.

Generally, a decent way to pass the time while charging your Tesla!

9. Tita’s Pupuseria Lonchera

Address: 20645 Tracy Avenue, Buttonwillow, Calif.

This Salvadoran food truck parked in front of the Arco Gas Station off I-5 rates 4 stars with 509 reviews.

“This is some down home Salvadoreño food. If you don’t order pupusas, you’re doing it wrong,” said Ambar C. from San Rafael, Calif. “The bean and cheese and the pork and cheese are so good, and they are HUGE! They basically take up the entire plate! They are made fresh and taste best hot off the grill.”

Reviewers also reported $2 meat tacos and large pupusas.

10. El Dollar Taqueria

Address: 14820 Aloma Street, Lost Hills, Calif.

Another road-side must-stop tucked among gas stations and fast food restaurants off of I-5, the El Dollar Taqueria food truck rates 4 stars with 190 reviews.

“Excellent tacos with fresh hand-made tortillas and tasty chicken, beef, and pork!” said Zain T. from Pleasanton, Calif.

Reviewers reported the tacos were $3 each with a $1 surcharge if you pay with a credit card.