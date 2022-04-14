BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Each year, Easter falls on the day of rest: Sunday. And this year is no different with the holiday falling on April 17. So that means no cooking, right?
According to a social media post by a Bakersfield group that aims to support local businesses, here are the places you can get your easter Brunch without the kitchen mess to clean up afterwards.
Crest Bar and Grill
Address: 5025 Wible Road, Bakersfield
Phone: (661) 833-9998
Hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Enjoy its “create-your-own-omelette” station, carving station, fresh fruit and salads while kids under 10 enjoy a buffet-style brunch.
Adults are $29.95 per person and kids are $12.95 per person. Reservations recommended.
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse
Address: 3580 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield
Phone: (661) 328-0580
Pick-up hours: Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Pre-order a to-go meal to feed up to 16 people! It includes prime rib, green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, salad and bread. Whole prime rib package (feeds 12-16 people) is $360 and half prime rib package (feeds six to eight people) is $200.
You can also add mimosas — two bottles of sparkling wine and juice — for $30 and/or two bottles of wine for $45.
Padre Hotel
Address: 1702 18th Street, Bakersfield
Phone: (661) 427-4900
Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Head to the Padre Hotel for a festive Easter menu at Belvedere Room and Prairie Fire. Reservations recommended.
Petroleum Club at Sundale
Address: 6218 Sundale Avenue, Bakersfield
Phone: (661) 324-6561
Hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Enjoy a brunch buffet with unlimited coffee, tea and soft drinks. The mimosa bar is available for purchase.
Live music by Mauro Vizarra, relaxing guitar & vocals. Members are $35 per person, non-members are $50 per person and kids 12 and under are $19, not including tax and gratuity.
Reservations are available in 30-minute increments at (661) 324-6561 or online.
Smitty’s Smokin Brisket & BBQ
Address: 2811 North Chester Avenue, Bakersfield
Phone: 661-903-8757
Pick-up on Sunday
Order a to-go meal from its brunch menu, including ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, rolls and your choice of cherry, apple or pecan pie.
Sonder
Address: 9500 Brimhall Road, #100, Bakersfield
Phone: (661) 247-0000
Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Enjoy bottomless mimosas and a bloody Mary bar to pair with its brunch menu. Make reservations on OpenTable.
Know of any others? Let us know at KGETDigitalNews@nexstar.tv.