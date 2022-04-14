BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Each year, Easter falls on the day of rest: Sunday. And this year is no different with the holiday falling on April 17. So that means no cooking, right?

According to a social media post by a Bakersfield group that aims to support local businesses, here are the places you can get your easter Brunch without the kitchen mess to clean up afterwards.

Crest Bar and Grill

Address: 5025 Wible Road, Bakersfield

Phone: (661) 833-9998

Hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Enjoy its “create-your-own-omelette” station, carving station, fresh fruit and salads while kids under 10 enjoy a buffet-style brunch.

Adults are $29.95 per person and kids are $12.95 per person. Reservations recommended.

Hungry Hunter Steakhouse

Address: 3580 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield

Phone: (661) 328-0580

Pick-up hours: Friday – Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Pre-order a to-go meal to feed up to 16 people! It includes prime rib, green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, salad and bread. Whole prime rib package (feeds 12-16 people) is $360 and half prime rib package (feeds six to eight people) is $200.

You can also add mimosas — two bottles of sparkling wine and juice — for $30 and/or two bottles of wine for $45.

Padre Hotel

Address: 1702 18th Street, Bakersfield

Phone: (661) 427-4900

Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Head to the Padre Hotel for a festive Easter menu at Belvedere Room and Prairie Fire. Reservations recommended.

Petroleum Club at Sundale

Address: 6218 Sundale Avenue, Bakersfield

Phone: (661) 324-6561

Hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Enjoy a brunch buffet with unlimited coffee, tea and soft drinks. The mimosa bar is available for purchase.

Live music by Mauro Vizarra, relaxing guitar & vocals. Members are $35 per person, non-members are $50 per person and kids 12 and under are $19, not including tax and gratuity.

Reservations are available in 30-minute increments at (661) 324-6561 or online.

Smitty’s Smokin Brisket & BBQ

Address: 2811 North Chester Avenue, Bakersfield

Phone: 661-903-8757

Pick-up on Sunday

Order a to-go meal from its brunch menu, including ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, rolls and your choice of cherry, apple or pecan pie.

Sonder

Address: 9500 Brimhall Road, #100, Bakersfield

Phone: (661) 247-0000

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy bottomless mimosas and a bloody Mary bar to pair with its brunch menu. Make reservations on OpenTable.

Know of any others? Let us know at KGETDigitalNews@nexstar.tv.