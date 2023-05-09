BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Mother’s Day is fast approaching and local florists are gearing up to create lasting floral designs for the special day.

If you haven’t pre-ordered an arrangement, you can find a shop in your area:

House of Flowers (93301) https://ahofdesigns.com/

Log Cabin Florist (93301) https://www.logcabinflorist.com/

Diana’s Flowers (93301) https://www.dianasflowersonline.com/

Bakersfield Flower Market (93301) https://www.bakersfieldflowermarket.com/

1-800 Flowers Conroy’s (93301) https://www.conroysbakersfield.com/

Valley Blooms Florist (93304) https://www.valleybloomsflorist.com

White Oaks Florist (93312) https://www.whiteoaksflorist.com/

Flower Bar (93314) https://www.bakersfieldflowerbar.com/

Garden District Flowers (93311) https://www.gardendistrictflowers.com/

Many of the local shops accept orders on Mother’s Day, but most recommend pre-ordering your design to ensure it is ready when needed.

Diana’s Flowers, located on 2025 Chester Ave., says they have a special deal going on now.

“We have a special promotion with an arrangement, See’s Candies and a balloon; You can get this deal by walking in or calling to order,” a store employee told KGET.com.

Valley Blooms Florist is offering two promotions:

A florist choice bouquet, Mylar balloon and a small cake for $80.00

A dozen roses of Mother’s Day colors, mini cake and a balloon for $120.00

Log Cabin Florist, located at the corner of 800 19th St. was voted best florist in Bakersfield in 2022 according to The Bakersfield Californian.

To order at any of the local shops, you can visit the website links above, walk in during their operating hours or call to place an order.

Prices vary by design, and delivery pricing can be found online.

Aside from fresh flowers, most of the shops also sell gifts, plants, gift baskets and plush.

Mother’s Day spending is expected to be over $35 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

You are encouraged to shop local and help small businesses as The Greater Bakersfield Chamber relaunches its Shop Local, Shop Now campaign this weekend.