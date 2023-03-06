BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the heavy rain received throughout the state during the winter season, officials are expecting a “better-than-average” wildflower bloom in parts of California, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The department reported, “… some of the most beautiful blooms take place in desert landscapes.” And there are a few desert landscapes to visit in Kern County.

“It’s been an incredibly wet winter, and with that comes the perfect recipe to see plenty of spring wildflowers,” 17 News meteorologist Elaina Rusk said.

“Though spring doesn’t technically begin until March 20, I expect we’ll see the peak of our wildflower season here in Kern County from mid to late March.”

If you are in the area and wondering where to go to experience the Super Bloom in the Kern County area, look no further. Here are a few spots to check out the bloom:

Fort Tejon State Historic Park: You can find this park in the Grapevine through the Fort Tejon Exit, which is Exit 210 heading north or south.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve: The poppy reserve is located in Lancaster off Highway 14 on Lancaster Road at 150th Street West.

Before heading to this park you can check the website for updates, which are usually posted from February through mid-May.

According to the park’s website, the wildflower bloom time varies but usually happens from mid-March through April.

This park features facilities such as museums, guided tours, picnic areas, geocaching, exhibits and other programs, according to the park’s website.

These are just two parks in the Kern area suggested by the California Department of Parks and Reserves but there may be a few other parks in the Kern County area where you can experience the super bloom. Such as Hart Park and Wind Wolves Preserve.

Chris Hon, the Senior Environmental Scientist of the Great Basin District, the district that these reserves are located in, said the bloom has not happened yet, but a good bloom is expected.

Before heading out to see some blooms there are a few things you should keep in mind.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation said if you go to see the wildflower blooms you should check the weather before heading out, respect the landscape, understand the area and know your body’s limitations.

Checking the weather

The department suggests checking the weather, being prepared for all types of weather and making sure equipment and clothing are appropriate for the weather.

Respect the landscape

The department said all the parks have different landscapes but it is important to stay on trails, do not step on or pick flowers and walk carefully.

Certain parks do not allow dogs but if you are bringing your furry friend to a park that allows dogs they must remain on a leash and in designated areas, such as picnic areas and campgrounds, according to the department. Dogs must not be left unattended.

If you have a drone and drone use is allowed at the park you are visiting, a filming permit from the state park must be requested.

The department said to pack everything you brought when leaving.

Understand the area

The department stresses understanding the area of the park that you are visiting.

While visiting the park or driving by a park during bloom season it is important to remember to pull your vehicle safely off the roadway while taking pictures or looking at the bloom, according to the department.

Cell coverage in the areas may be spotty in a few parks. The department recommends reading about the park you are visiting online, downloading a map prior to your visit and letting a family member or friend know an itinerary of your trip in case a rescue is needed.

It is important to know your vehicle’s limits as well and know which areas may require an off-road type of vehicle.

Know your body limitations

The department stresses bringing food and water because there may not be restaurants around the parks.

It is also important to drink plenty of water beforehand to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related emergencies, according to the department.

Before visiting the park it is also important to dress accordingly and bring a hat, layers of clothing, closed-toe shoes and bring sunscreen.

While taking a hike through the park if you are too out of breath to speak you may be working yourself too hard so take a rest, according to the department.

In case of an emergency, the department says to call 911.

If you know of any other local parks or preserves that may experience a bloom in wildflowers this season send us a tip at 17news@kget.com.