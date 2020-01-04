Wheelchair is stolen from a disabled teen’s home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Fourteen-year-old Manuel Gauna has been stuck inside his home for the past three days.

“He’s forced to sit in a position where he gets tired,” said his mother Yadira Ponce. “His wheelchair has all the accommodations that he needs to be comfortable.”

But that wheelchair that served as his legs, his only transportation was stolen.

“Why would someone do something like that?” said Ponce. “I don’t understand.”

It happened on New Year’s Eve. Someone walked up Manuel’s driveway and snatched his wheelchair right off the porch.

“Usually when he’s done, [when] he’s going to take a nap, we put it outside,” said Ponce. “[If] he needs it, we bring it back inside. We don’t always keep it in the house. I have little kids and it’s a heavy chair, they can hurt their fingers and stuff.”

Manuel suffers from cerebral palsy and severe developmental delay. His wheelchair brought him closer to typical life outside his home.

“That’s his way of getting to school, that’s his way of going outside,” said Ponce. “He likes to go out and take walks, he likes to come outside and go to the backyard.”

Mundane everyday activities that mean everything to Manuel.

“If they grabbed the chair, there is no way they didn’t see it was for a child,” said Ponce. “An adult wouldn’t fit in it. And, I don’t think someone would benefit from the chair.”

His mother says many in our community have reached out wanting to donate wheelchairs, the problem is not just any chair works. He needs one custom made for his condition.

“Just bring it back or leave it somewhere and let us know where to find it,” said Ponce.

Friday, the family received a call from their insurance notifying them they will cover the cost of a new chair for Manuel. However, it may be weeks before the new equipment arrives.