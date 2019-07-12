What you need to know in the wake of a natural disaster

Protecting your home:
- Have an inspector check your home to make sure it can your they can withstand an earthquake.
- Locate your emergency gas service shutoff valve and learn how to turn off your home’s gas. (Gas shutoff includes your main line and individual appliances)
- Don’t turn off your home’s gas unless there is a clear sign that it is leaking. (Depending on how many customers are without gas service, it may take an extended period of time for PG&E to turn your gas services back on).
- Locate your home’s main electric switch and learn how to turn off your electricity.
- Inspect your home/building for any hazards inside.
- Fasten shelves securely to walls.
- Place large or heavy items on lower shelves.
- Place fragile items such as glass or bottled food in low, closed cabinets with locks.
- Don’t place heavy items such as pictures and mirrors near beds, couches, and anywhere people may sit or sleep.
- Make sure to fasten overhead light fixtures.
- Repair defective electrical wiring and leaky gas connections to reduce the likelihood of a fire.
- Secure water heater by strapping it to the wall.
- Repair any damage in ceilings or foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of significant structural damage.
- Securely store flammable products in closed cabinets with latches and on bottom shelves.
Protecting your family:
- Have any form of identification and cash ready.
- Prepare and create an emergency plan. Make sure you go over it with your family, so they are well informed.
- Discuss earthquakes with your family. It’s important everyone knows what to do in case of an earthquake. Talking in advance will help reduce fear among young children.
- Locate safe places in each room of your home, workplace and/or school (under a piece of furniture or against an interior wall away from windows).
- Practice DROP, COVER and HOLD ON.
- Make sure you have access to NOAA weather radio broadcasts or purchase a NOAA hand crank radio from the Red Cross store.
- Check to see that your emergency preparedness kit is up-to-date. Make sure that your kit allows your family to take care of themselves for at least three to seven days.
- Stay informed about your community’s risk and response plans.
- Check your workplace and your children’s schools to learn about their earthquake emergency plans.
Protecting your pets:
- If your home is not safe for you to stay in, it’s not safe for your pets either.
- Look out for hazards that can harm your pets (substances that might not be dangerous to humans but can be for your pets).
- Prepare your pet’s medicine.
- Make sure pet is up-to-date with vaccinations.
- Consider “microchipping” your pet in case they run away in the midst of an emergency.
- Make sure you include supplies in your emergency kit for your pets (medicine, leashes, muzzle, water bowl, etc.)
- Many hotels and shelters do not accept pets, plan ahead (most places will accept service dogs)
- Current photos of your pets in case they get lost.
- Create a list of information regarding feeding schedules and medical conditions.
- Have your veterinarian’s name and number in hand.
- Pack beds and toys if time permits.
Emergency kit Checklist:
- Cash and identification on hand
- Flashlight with batteries
- Tools and utensils
- Drinking water
- Canned food
- Blankets, pillows and clothing
- Basic toiletries
- Basic first aid supplies
- Battery-powered radio
- Extra batteries
- Mobile phone
- Charged portable charger
- Prescriptions
- Supplies for baby, elderly and special needs family members
- Pet supplies
- Important documents (passport or family photos)