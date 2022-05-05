BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Relay For Life is returning this weekend to the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event, one of the more than 2,500 hosted by the American Cancer Society, is the first one back in Bakersfield in two years.

Relay For Life is one of several events celebrating cancer survivors and caregivers while also remembering those lost to the disease. It’s a way for those families to connect with one another and to show that there is a large community of support for them.

Relay For Life takes place May 7 and May 8 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Below is a schedule of events:

Where: Kern County Fairgrounds — 1142 S. P St., Bakersfield

Schedule for May 7

7 a.m. — Gates open

8:45 a.m. — Welcome

9 a.m. — Opening ceremonies

9:20 a.m. — Survivor lap

10 a.m. — Parade of teams – team lap

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Panel of doctors

12 p.m. — Lunch / Grad cord recognition

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Rockamole band

3 p.m. — Road to recovery

3:30 p.m. — The Rockaholics band

4 p.m. — Mascot lap

5 p.m. — Dinner

5:30 p.m. — Dance lap

6 p.m. — The Veterans Family band

6:30 p.m. — First responders lap

7:30 p.m. — Bakersfield line dancing

8:30 p.m. — Luminaria ceremony

9 p.m. — Remembrance lap

10:30 p.m. — Pizza to campsites

11 p.m. — Scavenger hunt

Schedule for May 8

12 a.m. — Glow in the Dark lap

12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. — DJ dance party

2:30 a.m. — Karaoke

3:30 a.m. — BINGO

5 a.m. — Hot cocoa / coffee lap

6 a.m. — Yoga

7 a.m. — Bed head contest

8 a.m. — Closing ceremony

8:30 a.m. — Final lap

Other activities for May 8

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Kids Camp (Building 2)

12 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Corn hole tournament & Beer garden (Building 3)

1 p.m – 5 p.m. — Bus pull

5 p.m. — Dinner (Building 1)

Below is a map of the fairgrounds for the event

You can find out more about Bakersfield Relay For Life and donate here.