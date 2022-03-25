BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth annual Bakersfield Marathon is returning to the streets after two years of being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it will be happening rain or shine.

Saturday, runners can pick up their marathon packets and enjoy a health and fitness expo at Buck Owens Crystal Palace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Late packet pickup will be at 6 a.m. on Sunday at the Kern County Museum.

All races start and end at the Kern County Museum with the full marathon will starting at 7 a.m., half at 7:15 a.m., 10K at 7:30 a.m. and 6K at 7:45 a.m. The festival and food areas open at 8 a.m. The Beer Garden opens at 8:30 a.m. The finish line closes at 2 p.m. while the festival area lasts until 3:30 p.m.

The Bakersfield Marathon will be bringing around 2,000 people from all over the U.S. and Canada to Bakersfield on Sunday. Due to this being such a large event, there will be some disruption in traffic and public transportation.

Public transportation (GET Bus) will be unavailable or affected if you live in or are attempting to travel to a certain area of town on Sunday. For more information visit GET’s website or call GET at 661-869-2GET.

The following streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Chester Avenue, California Avenue, Chester Lane, Oleander Avenue, Park Way, Westwind Drive,18th, 19th, 20th, 21th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 30th, A, C, F, H, Cypress, Dracena, Elm, Oak and Palm streets.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Acacia Avenue, Alta Vista Drive, El Cerrito Drive, Manor Drive, Monte Vista Drive Panorama Drive, Pasatiempo Drive, River Boulevard, Union Avenue and West Columbus Street.

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Alfred Harrell Highway, Amherst Street, Church Avenue, Eton Street, Haley Street, Harmony Drive, Mount Vernon Avenue, Radcliff Avenue and Wenatchee Avenue.

All closures will correspond with this map of the racecourse:

If you have questions regarding the road closures, call 661-249-6450 or email directors@activebakersfield.org.

You can still sign up for the race here. If you aren’t looking to race but would like to be involved there are still volunteer spots open for legs of the race, view volunteering opportunities by clicking here.

For more information visit the Bakersfield Marathon’s website.