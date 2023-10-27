BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of minors are insidious crimes that require the attention of entire communities. Every child is susceptible – all ages, boys and girls – but some are more vulnerable than others.

These children, according to information 17 News gleaned from the Kern County Department of Human Services, the sheriff’s office and the Bakersfield Police Department, are more likely than others to be victimized:

Teens in group homes

Foster home residents

Runaways

Homeless teens

The exploiters – pimps – can adopt any number of personas:

A nice guy pretending to care

Someone promising easy money

A “photographer” offering a modeling job

A new boyfriend who pays for nails, hair and cell phones

A “sugar daddy” who buys expensive gifts

Someone offering travel to other cities

A teen friend who wants to introduce you to someone

Once the connection is made, it can be hard to break free. Call 911 or text 233733 if you or someone you know:

Is being controlled by threats

Fears for her safety or that of loved ones

Exhibits bruises or other signs of abuse

Is being deprived of food or medical care

Does not hold her own ID or other documents

Suffers from anxiety, depression or fear

Expresses suicidal thoughts

What else can you do? Donate or reach out to: