BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Independence Day is expected to be the busiest night of the year for firefighters across Kern and the main reason is illegal fireworks and the dangers they cause.

Illegal fireworks are known to cause the most ‘devastating hand injuries’ in recent years in Kern County. However, “safe and sane” fireworks can also cause serious injuries when not used correctly.

“There was an incident in Lake Ronkonkoma where someone was lighting off fireworks, fireworks off the ground, ricochet off a rock and was embedded into somebody’s leg,” according to Commissioner Rodney Harrison of Suffolk County Police.

Clothing burning in seconds and instantaneous explosions are two scenarios that can happen even with safe and sane fireworks. It’s crucial for parents or guardians to supervise children playing with any kind of fireworks, no matter their age.

“Children between the ages of 10 and 14 have the highest rate of fireworks injuries with more than one third of those victims being under the age of 15,” said Patrick Beckley, commissioner of Suffolk Fire Rescue.

The Kern County Fire website lists the amount of illegal fireworks that members of the community have reported around the county.

If you witness illegal fireworks taking place, you can report it on kerncountyfire.org.