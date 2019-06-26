What to know about Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate

The first 10 of 20 Democratic presidential candidates are expected to take the stage in Miami Wednesday night.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

All eyes are expected to be on 10 of the 20 Democratic candidates who said they are ready to make changes in Washington.

The debate is the beginning of what will set the tone for the 2020 Presidential election.

Here is what viewers need to know before watching Wednesday night’s debate:

Who you should keep an eye on:

Some of the big names speaking in tonight’s first 2020 Democratic presidential debate include New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New York Mayor Bill De Blasio.

The second group appearing on tomorrow’s stage include Vermont Senator and 2016 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden.

The lineups:

The Democratic National Committee decided the order candidates would take the stage at random. Moreover, the DNC said their goal was to avoid complaints that were lodged against the Republican National Committee in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Top polling candidates will be placed closer to the center of the stage, while lower polling contenders will be closer to the edges of the stage.

Rules for the debates:

The DNC set rules that narrowed the number of candidates down to 20.

In order to have been given the green light to participate, candidates had to receive donations from 130,000 different donors, at least 400 from 20 different states.

Moreover, each candidate had to hit 2% at minimum, in 4 different polls.

Candidates who didn’t make the cut:

Those who didn’t make the cut include Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida.

According to NBC News, Bullock barely missed the cut, hitting 1% in 2 qualifying polls.

CNN said former Representative Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania entered the race too late to qualify for the initial set of debates.

