BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain in the forecast again Tuesday, some areas of Kern County are experiencing conditions that are rarely, if ever, seen.

The recent rain prompted a massive water flow in the Kern River in that had not been seen in over 50 years. That rain then caused flooding in McFarland, Wasco, and the Kern River Valley.

Kern County can expect moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday going into Wednesday. The Valley can expect nearly .50″ of rain and the Mountain areas can pick up between 1.00-1.50″.

Evacuation warnings and orders around Kern County

Kern County officials have issued evacuation warnings and orders for areas around Kern County due to the storm and “potential “highly likely” landslides.

An evacuation order is in place for Wofford Heights due to the potential of a landslide, according to officials. The evacuation was put in place because of “observed soil instability” in the Crane Peak Court area.

This order is in effect for residents that are north and south of Bruton Way, which includes homes on Crane Peak and Homestead courts, east to split Mountain Way and homes on Anchorage Way east to Earl Pascoe Road. For more information on this evacuation order, click here.

An evacuation is in place for parts of the Kern River Valley due to the storm bringing rain to the mountain areas, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The order is issued for Riverkern, low areas of Kernville, in Tillie Creek Evans Road south to Old State Road between Wofford Boulevard to Arnold Springs Drive and in Wofford Heights.

These areas will be impacted by the order south of Riverkern, between Sierra Way, Burlando Road, North of the Kernville Airport, Tillie Creek and Wofford Heights, East of Arnold Spring Spur Drive and South of Wofford Heights Boulevard, North of Old State Road. For more information about this evacuation order, click here.

A mandatory evacuation is put in place in the McFarland and surrounding areas due to potential flooding because of the storm, according to officials. For more information about this evacuation, click here.

Evacuation centers around Kern County

Evacuation centers have been placed in areas impacted by the storm.

For the evacuation due to the “highly likely” landslides in the Wofford Heights area and the evacuation in the Kern River Valley areas, an evacuation center opened at Kern Valley High School located at 3340 Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella, according to officials. Animal Services will be onsite to assist with sheltering companion animals.

The evacuation center in the McFarland and Delano areas is located at the 11th Avenue Community Center in Delano, according to officials. The shelter will provide, water food, EMTs onsite and spiritual care if needed.

State of emergency proclamation

Due to the potential of flooding and landslides around the county the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved of a state of emergency proclamation in Kern County.

The Board unanimously approved of emergency proclamation #47A Tuesday. Officials are urging residents to stay out of areas that have been evacuated until orders are lifted.

Kern County Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Services, Aaron Duncan, said the department is pulling resources in from Las Vegas.

Duncan added, the Red Cross is in need of volunteers. For full details and to sign up, visit KCFD website kerncountyfire.org.

For information about the proclamation, click here.

Scams amidst the storms and flooding

Kern County officials are warning residents about a scam in regard to the flooding.

Officials with the county told residents to beware of scams asking for donations for flood victims at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Officials are advising to not give the alleged scammers any information. For more information, click here.