BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new school year is approaching quickly, and when it comes to shopping the Better Business Bureau says plan ahead to keep expenses at a minimum.

Here is a list of tips provided by the BBB:

In-person shopping

When it comes to in-person shopping, BBB officials say to contact the store and ask any questions you may have regarding hours, policies and if supplies are in stock.

Research big-ticket items

If your students need a laptop, tablet or any other computer accessory, BBB officials advise to research brands, customer reviews, prices and warranties.

To research a retailer’s reputation, click here.

Ask for discounts

When shopping for back-to-school, stores and companies offer discounts and some are available to students with emails ending in “.edu” or a student ID, according to BBB. Even if you do not see a deal advertised, you can ask.

Shop wisely and safely online

BBB officials say when it comes to shopping online be alert of clickbait advertisements. Scammers can attempt to direct you to a different website and steal personal information.

Officials say to take note of the advertisement and look it up directly on the store’s website.