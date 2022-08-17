BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m due to predicted high temperatures.

According to PG&E this is what Californians should do before 4 p.m.:

Use major appliances, such as the dishwasher and washer and dryer

Close window shades

Pre-cool your workspace or home

This is what Californians should do between 4 and 9 p.m., according to PG&E: