BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday from 4 to 9 p.m due to predicted high temperatures.
According to PG&E this is what Californians should do before 4 p.m.:
- Use major appliances, such as the dishwasher and washer and dryer
- Close window shades
- Pre-cool your workspace or home
This is what Californians should do between 4 and 9 p.m., according to PG&E:
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Avoid the use of major appliances
- If health permits set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher
- Bring cooler air in