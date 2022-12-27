BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When you watch a film or go to a concert, sometimes it is not about what you see. It is about where you are when you see it.

Many have done that at the Fox Theater in Downtown Bakersfield over the last 92 years, which is why it still stands today.

The Fox Theater opened in 1930 on Christmas day and the first film to play in the theater was “Just Imagine”, a sci-fi tale set 50 years in the future to 1980 hailed as the first Sci-Fi to be a “talkie” or movie with sound. Now the historic 1500-seat theater is a premiere venue for films, concerts, musicals, and events. That is why Executive Director Matthew Spindler believes that the Fox Theater is still standing for a reason.

“It’s been the heart of downtown for all of the times it’s been open,” said Spindler.

Only closing or going dark in show business once when the Fox Theater closed its doors in 1983 and 1984. Until more than 380 donors helped save the theater restoring it to keep it as the heart of downtown’s cultural district. Spindler shares that some people in Bakersfield still haven’t been to the theater in all its years, but something always brings them in.

“When the theater was built, part of what the architect then was trying to do then was the show starts at the sidewalk, and I think that is something that still holds true holds here because when you walk in not only are you here for a show but it’s a show itself with the building just by how beautiful it is,” said Spindler.

This is exactly why Spindler shares that this historic theater will be celebrating many more birthdays for years to come.

“We want this to be a part of Bakersfield for as long as it possibly can, and that next 100 years is what we hope to get started,” said Spindler.

One film, concert, or comedy show at a time.