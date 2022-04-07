BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is National Burrito Day and restaurants are offering some deals to celebrate.

Chipotle teamed up with popular online game ‘Ro-Blox’ to launch a burrito builder within the game. The first 100,000 people to play will get a code they can use on the Chipotle app to get a free entrée.

Del Taco, El Pollo Loco, Taco Bell and Rubio’s Coastal Grill are also giving customers some deals in honor of the day.

Thursday is also National Beer Day, recognizing the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverage.

We wanted to know: What is the best place to get a burrito and beer in Kern County?

One viewer said the best place to eat is at their place.

My house, homemade burritos, with Modelo, Bud Light, Coronas, Coors & Coors light! Alma McLelland, Facebook user

Alma, we’ll be waiting for our invite!