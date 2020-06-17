What is qualified immunity and how will it affect police in Kern County?

As police reform is discussed nationwide, qualified immunity has been a heated point of debate.

The policy has existed for decades, and it protects police officers and public officials if they’re sued for misconduct. Some say that makes it difficult to hold them accountable for wrongdoing.

“There’s two sides to every story,” said attorney Matt Clark, partner at Chain Cohn Stiles. “There’s a reason why qualified immunity existed at least in its original form, and that was, you have to allow people in a position of some degree of power to exercise discretionary authority, and when exercising discretionary authority, you may not be able to always expect perfection.”

In the hypothetical case of an officer-involved shooting, if the officer believes in good faith his actions were legal—like if he argues self-defense—he gets qualified immunity.

“Every case I’ve ever been involved in that includes excessive use of force, there is always a claim of, ‘he was resisting, he was a threat, I was worried for my own safety,'” Clark said. “I swear, in every officer-involved shooting case, you will find something in the case that says, ‘he was reaching for his waistband.’ Why do they say that? Because that’s how you get to qualified immunity.”

In our hypothetical case, the man shot could argue the shooting was excessive force.

However, under qualified immunity, the officer can be held accountable for violating the man’s rights only if there’s legal precedence. That means there would have to be a substantially similar previous case that was ruled to say rights were indeed violated.

“Qualified immunity could be perceived as an unfair legal loophole that an officer of the law has utilized to get out of a case where they otherwise would have some liability,” Clark said.

The officer also wouldn’t be responsible for the cost of the litigation or the settlement, if there is one.

Therefore, the city or county—thus, taxpayers—pay.

“Based on the cases that I’ve had that involve the County of Kern, in particular sheriffs deputies, it was always the county that paid the tab,” Clark said. “The offending officer or deputy has never paid.”

Democrats in Washington have been trying to get rid of qualified immunity.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear these cases.

Clark added, “the notion that changing these rules that relate to qualified immunity would suddenly make officers personally responsible, it could. But, the likelihood of (them) being able to personally satisfy a judgment for that family is probably very limited.”