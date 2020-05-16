What a time to retire: South High band director, like many departing teachers, will miss the balloons and hugs

A lot of graduating high school seniors are feeling cheated these days, and with good reason. The COVID-19 pandemic has ruined plans for traditional commencement exercises. But what about all the retiring teachers who were also expecting to take a final bow?

Take South High School’s beloved band teacher, Jeanne Johnson-Hurry, who is retiring — no cake, no hugs, no nostalgic final performance.

Every year, somewhere in Kern County — dozens of places in Kern County, actually — a school teacher is retiring, ending a career filled at times with chaos and exasperation, but also a sense of mission, belonging and achievement.

That’s the bittersweet reality of Johnson-Hurry, whose final days directing South High’s jazz band — as well as the Rebel Regiment, the school’s marching band, have come to an abrupt end. The first female high school band director in the Kern High School District, hired in 1987, goes out on a flat note.

“I feel as cheated as the seniors do, to be honest,” said Johnson-Hurry. “There’s no closure with my students. (End-of-year closure) … was the big thing. We pushed them out on March 17, not knowing that I’d … theoretically never see them again. I’m certainly going to — and I’ve seen them virtually — but I’m not going to be able to joke around with them and hug them and just have the time that we’ve had” together over the years.

After 33 years doing the job she always wanted to do — the last 29 at her alma mater, South High — Johnson-Hurry is putting away her baton and riding off into the sunset, over a rowdy soundtrack of blurting trumpets and crashing cymbals.

What would she tell those students in person, if she could?

“Thank you for 29 fantastic years,” she said. “I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been my life. It’s absolutely been my life.”

Finals start next week at South Sigh and throughout the Kern High School District and then comes that last week of school. It’s supposed to be a week of balloons, tears and testimonials.

Mrs. J — as her students call her — says she’s often thought it would have been fun to do a “Mr. Holland’s Opus” type of retirement celebration, where all of her students return for a big concert to play some of their favorite pieces.

It’ll have to be a virtual concert.

Students who have a favorite teacher who’s now retiring might have no idea how much they’d appreciate an email or a note in care of the school. But they would: After all, they’re sort of graduating too.