UPDATE (11:33 a.m.): Power was restored to homes and businesses according to PG&E outage maps. The outage affected nearly 5,000 customers Tuesday morning.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A weather related outage has cut off power Tuesday morning to over 4,700 homes and businesses in central and south Bakersfield.

According to PG&E, 4,775 customers were affected by an outage reported at around 7:30 a.m.

The outage is affecting portions of central, southeast and south Bakersfield. A majority of the outages were reported along Union Avenue and South Union Avenue to the Rexland Acres area.

A time for restoration was not available.