Wet conditions leading to multiple crashes, stuck vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A white Dodge truck traveled off the roadway and landed in the mud, its air bag deploying in the crash.

The driver was “raging” as he tried to dig out the pickup just off the 3900 block of Alfred Harrell Highway on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway. He refused to speak to the reporting party.

Law enforcement is recommending residents stay home to help avoid similar incidents this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Bakersfield CHP spokesman Officer Robert Rodriguez suggested limiting travel as much as possible given the dangerous driving conditions.

Examples of the unfortunate outcome of those who decided to brave the roadways abounded Thursday morning.

The CHP said numerous vehicles — including big rigs — became trapped in the snow on Highway 58 between Mojave and Hart Flat. There weren’t enough tow trucks to quickly remove them all, and the process was expected to take hours as officers were experiencing difficulties reaching the stuck vehicles.

On Highway 99 at Woollomes Avenue, a gray pickup hit the center divider. A tow truck was headed to the location.

At 11:32 a.m., the CHP reported multiple vehicles stuck in the area of Highway 178 at Walker Pass.

And, impacting the many motorists who planned to travel south for the holiday, the Grapevine closed Thursday morning due to snowy conditions.

Those looking to avoid frustration over the holiday may want to delay their trip and wait until conditions improve. Chances are the relatives will save you some leftovers.