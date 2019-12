A closure on the Westside Parkway on-ramp from Truxtun Avenue has been rescheduled to begin on Sunday.

The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday and Monday. In addition, the outside lane on Truxtun Avenue to the ramp will be closed for two weeks starting this weekend. The closures are needed to place temporary concrete barrier rail on both sides of the on-ramp.

The closure is not expected to affect east-west traffic on Truxtun Avenue or the eastbound off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue.