Westside Parkway on-ramp at Truxtun Avenue to be closed tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp from Truxtun Avenue will be closed tonight.

The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. In addition, the outside lane on Truxtun Avenue to the ramp will be closed for two weeks starting tonight. The closures are needed to place temporary concrete barrier rail on both sides of the on-ramp.

The closure is not expected to affect east-west traffic on Truxtun Avenue or the eastbound off-ramp to Truxtun Avenue.

Additional nighttime closures are planned for the westbound on-ramp Dec.17-19. These closures will also be in effect from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night. The ramp closures are needed to remove bird protection equipment from the new bridge crossing over this ramp.