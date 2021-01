BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Westside Parkway lane closures are scheduled next week between Allen Road and Calloway Drive.

On Jan. 13, the outside lane in the eastbound direction will close at 7 a.m., according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The No. 2 lane will close at 9 a.m., and both lanes are expected to remain closed until 5:30 p.m. for road work.

At least one eastbound lane will stay open.