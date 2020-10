BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lane closures are expected on the Westside Parkway this week due to road work.

The two outside eastbound lanes are expected to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closures will be between Allen Road and Calloway Drive, and at least one eastbound lane will remain open.

The closures may continue Friday if necessary.