Westchester Bowl to close; Mossman’s remains open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Westchester Bowl, a downtown landmark for decades, is closing its doors — but the popular Mossman’s restaurant will remain open.

Signs posted on the alley’s doors Sunday say bowling operations will be combined with the Southwest Center bowling alley on Wible Road.

The sign said Nov. 23 — Saturday — would be the bowling alley’s last day, but lanes were hopping with dozens of families bowling Sunday afternoon.

A sign from Rick Mossman said the café — famous for its fish and chips — would not only remain open, but would expand and remodel.

The complex on 30th Street near F Street has been a popular gathering spot for bowling fans for many years. In addition to the restaurant, the alley includes a cocktail lounge and banquet room.

“We are beginning a new journey,” said the notice, signed by James McCarter, general manager. “We appreciate the many memories made here and hope to see you all at the Southwest Center.”

Mossman’s notice said, “The new owner of the building has insisted that Mossman’s stay open and continue doing business for many years to come.”