BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck has forced a closure Thursday afternoon along SR-223 and Old River Road.

CHP reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection. Any possible injuries were not immediately known.

Westbound traffic on SR-223 is closed at Old River Road and being diverted northbound.

Caltrans says its unknown how long the closure will last.