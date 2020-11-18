Westbound on-ramp to the Westside Parkway from Allen Road to be closed Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The westbound on-ramp to the Westside Parkway from Allen Road will be closed on Thursday.

The city said the on-ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. so crews can complete repairs to the recessed lights under the Allen Road bridge. Traffic delays are expected as a result and drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time or use alternate routes.

Lanes on the westbound side of the Westside Parkway are not expected to be affected by the closure or the work, according to the city.