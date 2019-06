Westbound lanes on Highway 58 are closed due to a non-injury accident.

Just around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning, a vehicle struck an overcrossing and Caltrans is repairing a traffic sign that fell onto the roadway. No injuries have been reported.

One lane was previously closed due to construction but another is now closed while crews repair the traffic sign.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway onto the Fairfax Road exit.

It is unknown how long the lane closure will be in place.