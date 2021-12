BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol and CalTrans has closed one westbound lane of Highway 58 just west of Tehachapi for a truck off the road.

The closure is west of Tehachapi near Keene, CHP and Caltrans is asking drivers to drive carefully in the area.

