BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 connector will be closed part of tonight and Thursday for tunnel shoring.

The city said the closure will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. During these closures, westbound-to-southbound motorists will be detoured to the northbound 99 connector to exit at California Avenue and then enter on the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp.