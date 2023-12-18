BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The westbound Highway 58 ramp to northbound Highway 99 will be temporarily closed overnight.

The closure will take place Monday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday as crews will be installing vehicle detection loops.

Alternating lane closures will also occur along northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Stockdale Highway for this work. The lane closure will begin at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone. During the ramp closure, westbound to northbound 99 motorists will be detoured.