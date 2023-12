TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Westbound Highway 58 has been temporarily closed near Tehachapi due to a semi-truck crash, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said a semi-truck overturned Saturday morning, causing the road to close to all westbound 58 traffic from the Highway 202 junction to 10 miles west of Tehachapi.

Any injuries in this crash are not known at this time.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.