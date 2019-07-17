Westbound Highway 223 closed due to traffic accident

The California Highway Patrol has closed westbound traffic on Highway 223 at General Beale Road due to a minor-injury traffic accident.

Just before 4:30 a.m. CHP reported a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 223. The truck began leaking fuel and crews were unable to stop the leak. Environmental health crews are also responding to the area to help clean up lettuce spilled during the accident.

Westbound traffic at Highway 223 will remain closed as crews work to upright the truck. Eastbound traffic is open.

It is unknown how long the road will be closed.