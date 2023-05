BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The westbound lane of Highway 178 is closed after a large crack formed in the roadway causing traffic issues, according to CHP Traffic Control Incident Page.

The closure prompted CHP officials to direct one-way traffic through the Kern River canyon in both directions at mile marker 21. The large crack on westbound Highway 178 was reported just after 1 p.m., according to CHP.

Expect delays.

This is a developing story.