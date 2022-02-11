West students getting the word out about fentanyl with PSA projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There’s not a lot of good things to say about fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that has killed hundreds of Kern County residents over the past two years. But there is some good news: Education can make a different, starting right here on the high school campus.

The West High campus, in this case, where Dewey Compton’s multimedia class is writing and filming public service announcements for Tulare’s SlickRock film festival. The student filmmakers had a couple of subjects to choose from, including fentanyl, which these days is turning up in every street drug imaginable, from heroin and cocaine to meth and even marijuana. The issue especially hits home here at West, which has reportedly lost several students to fentanyl – directly and indirectly – in the past several months.

“A lot of times a tragedy will happen,” Compton said, “and then people will react, right? I want to get to the point where we don’t have to wait for that to happen for people to wake up.”

Several teams of eight students are in the story-boarding phase of development. West High senior Trinity Factor is the director of her team’s project.

“For our first scene we’re going to start off with a tape player and – over here is the finger – and he’s going to press play,” she explained, flipping through the pages of her teacher-formatted storyboard. “For the next scene we’ll go in with this student athlete.”

Getting good grades, helping around the house.

“One day he goes to a party with his friends,” Factor said.

Where he is talked into trying drugs. It changes him.

“It’ll cut into another scene where he’s just arguing with his mom, getting bad grades …”

And then he starts using fentanyl.

“Then we’re going to press rewind on the tape player,” Factor said. “And at the end we’re going to say, ‘You can’t rewind when you’re playing with fentanyl.’”

No, you can’t rewind. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18-45, having overtaken and doubled the previous leading cause, suicide – and just in the past year. So high school is an important target audience, as everyone on the West High campus will learn from the multimedia class’s schoolwide newscast, filmed on Friday for airing Wednesday. Because sometimes the best way to learn about a subject is to teach others about the subject.