BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The West Kern Oil Museum announced the fall and winter events for its 50th Anniversary celebration.

According to museum officials, the West Kern Oil Museum has been preserving the West Side’s history for 50 years.

The museum is scheduled to feature the STEM Fest & Touch-A-Truck event Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to museum officials. The events will highlight science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Museum officials say the Taft College STEM program will bring its robots, 3D printing and experiments.

Tickets for the STEM Fest and Touch-A-Truck are $5 per person and will be available at the gate on the day of the event.

The museum will host its annual Boomtown Days on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to museum officials.

The Boomtown Days event will feature fall-themed games and photos in the gazebo, pick a pumpkin and vendors.

The Vintage Garage, one of the museum’s newest exhibits, will be on display, according museum officials.

The Liquid Gold Gala will be held at the Oildorado Event Center on Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to museum officials.

Museum officials say the gala will feature specialty cocktails, live and silent auctions, a photobooth and a DJ.

For more information on the West Kern Oil Museum and the 50th Anniversary events, go to the West Kern Oil Museum website. If you would like to help, email westkernoilmuseum@gmail.com.